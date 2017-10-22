ING Groep NV (INGA.AS)
Fri, Oct 13 2017
BRIEF-ING Groep NV reports 7.79 pct passive stake in the Finish Line as of Oct 5
* ING Groep NV reports 7.79 pct passive stake in the Finish Line Inc as of October 5 - SEC Filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2yh6QKU) Further company coverage:
UK water utility's green bond is start of a "new wave": ING
LONDON Anglian Water's issuance of the first water utility green bond in Europe should pave the way for more such instruments which should help the market grow, Dutch bank ING's head of sustainable capital markets said.
BRIEF-ING starts partnership with Scalable
* ING AND SCALABLE WILL OFFER A FULLY DIGITAL INVESTMENT SOLUTION TO ING'S RETAIL CUSTOMERS IN GERMANY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ING closes 'trade of 2017' Czech crown bet
LONDON Dutch bank ING, which last year dubbed buying the Czech crown 'the trade of 2017', said on Tuesday it was closing its recommendation on the currency, which has risen less than expected since the ending of an exchange rate cap.
MOVES- ING, Standard Chartered, Stifel
Aug 18 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
MOVES-ING appoints Plummer as Europe head of syndicated finance
LONDON, Aug 18 ING has appointed Clarence Plummer to a newly-created role of Europe head of syndicated finance, based in London.
Dutch bank ING thrives in Germany with zero-fee, online-only accounts
AMSTERDAM/FRANKFURT To find a bank that is thriving in Germany's troubled banking sector, look no further than ING of the Netherlands, which is upending German tradition with a radical online-only, no-frills and zero-fees offering.
* ING CEO Hamers: internet banking is cheaper, easier, better
UPDATE 2-Mobile banking growth helps to support ING profit
* Net profit dips but beats expectations (Adds more detail on customer growth, CEO quotes and share price)
BRIEF-ING Group Q2 fully loaded common equity tier 1 ratio stable at 14.5%
* ING GREW RETAIL CUSTOMER BASE IN 1H17 BY 700,000 TO 36.5 MILLION, AND PRIMARY RELATIONSHIPS INCREASED BY 400,000 TO 10.1 MILLION