Intu Properties PLC (INTUP.L)
INTUP.L on London Stock Exchange
217.20GBp
20 Oct 2017
217.20GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-4.70 (-2.12%)
-4.70 (-2.12%)
Prev Close
221.90
221.90
Open
223.10
223.10
Day's High
223.30
223.30
Day's Low
216.90
216.90
Volume
6,418,063
6,418,063
Avg. Vol
3,481,054
3,481,054
52-wk High
298.30
298.30
52-wk Low
216.90
216.90
Select another date:
Thu, Sep 28 2017
BRIEF-Intu Properties repurchases 32.7 mln stg in 300 mln stg 2.50 pct convertible bonds due 2018
* REPURCHASED £32.7 MILLION IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF £300 MILLION 2.50 PERCENT CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2018
BRIEF-Intu Properties HY underlying earnings declines
* HY NET RENTAL INCOME 226.2 MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 219.4 MILLION POUNDS A YEAR AGO
UPDATE 1-British property firm Intu posts lower first-half NAV
July 27 British shopping centre landlord Intu Properties posted a slight decrease in first-half net asset value from last year.
British property firm Intu posts slightly lower first-half NAV
July 27 British shopping centre landlord Intu Properties posted a slight decrease in first-half net asset value from last year.
BRIEF-Intu enters into JV with TH Real Estate for Madrid Xanadú mall
* Intu Properties Plc and TH Real Estate announce creation of a new joint venture for Madrid Xanadú shopping centre
Select another date: