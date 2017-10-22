Edition:
Intu Properties PLC (INTUP.L)

INTUP.L on London Stock Exchange

217.20GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-4.70 (-2.12%)
Prev Close
221.90
Open
223.10
Day's High
223.30
Day's Low
216.90
Volume
6,418,063
Avg. Vol
3,481,054
52-wk High
298.30
52-wk Low
216.90

Thu, Sep 28 2017

BRIEF-Intu Properties ‍repurchases 32.7 mln stg in 300 mln stg 2.50 pct convertible bonds due 2018

* ‍REPURCHASED £32.7 MILLION IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF £300 MILLION 2.50 PERCENT CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2018

BRIEF-Intu Properties HY underlying earnings declines

* HY NET RENTAL INCOME 226.2 MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 219.4 MILLION POUNDS A YEAR AGO

UPDATE 1-British property firm Intu posts lower first-half NAV

July 27 British shopping centre landlord Intu Properties posted a slight decrease in first-half net asset value from last year.

BRIEF-Intu enters into JV with TH Real Estate for Madrid Xanadú mall

* ‍Intu Properties Plc and TH Real Estate announce creation of a new joint venture for Madrid Xanadú shopping centre​

