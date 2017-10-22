Indian Oil Corpn Ltd (IOC.NS)

BRIEF-Indus Towers signs MoU with Indian Oil Corp * Signed MoU with Indian Oil Corp for setting up mobile tower network across all 26,000 outlets pan-India. Source text - Indus Towers, India’s largest telecom infrastructure company, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), an integrated energy major for setting up mobile tower network across all 26,000 outlets pan-India. This is in line with its vision of ‘Putting India First’ and committed towards building a robust infrastructure for NextGen digita

Malaysia's Petronas eyeing stake in Indian LNG import terminal: IOC Malaysian state oil firm Petronas[PETR.UL] is looking to buy a stake in Indian Oil Corp's Ennore liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminal, the Indian firm's chairman said on Wednesday.

India's IOC buys more U.S. crude; first to purchase Eagle Ford shale oil NEW DEHLI Indian state-refiner IOC bought 1.9 million barrels of U.S. crude in its second import tender seeking oil from the Americas, making it the first Indian refiner to purchase Eagle Ford shale oil, a senior official said on Friday.

Indian Oil plans $2.4 bln expansion of Gujarat refinery * Expansion will increase capacity to 360,000 bpd by end 2021

UPDATE 2-Indian Oil, partners look for cheaper site for Pacific NorthWest LNG terminal * Would pursue downstream aspects of project less aggressively

Indian Oil Corp Q1 profit falls 45 pct but beats estimates Aug 3 Indian Oil Corp Ltd said on Thursday net profit fell 45 percent in its fiscal first quarter of 2017, beating analysts' estimates.

IOC confirms that Los Angeles has offered to host 2028 Games ZURICH The International Olympic Committee confirmed on Monday that Los Angeles had offered to host the 2028 Olympic Games.

