Edition:
United States

Indian Oil Corpn Ltd (IOC.NS)

IOC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

409.65INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.95 (-0.47%)
Prev Close
Rs411.60
Open
Rs412.40
Day's High
Rs414.45
Day's Low
Rs408.20
Volume
295,685
Avg. Vol
4,649,084
52-wk High
Rs462.95
52-wk Low
Rs281.70

Select another date:

Mon, Oct 9 2017

Photo

India's IOC buys new U.S. crude grades for December delivery: sources

SINGAPORE Indian Oil Corp, the country's largest refiner, has bought two new types of U.S. crude for December delivery as it tests different grades from the United States, trade sources said on Tuesday.

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Indus Towers signs MoU with Indian Oil Corp

* Signed MoU with Indian Oil Corp for setting up mobile tower network across all 26,000 outlets pan-India. Source text - Indus Towers, India’s largest telecom infrastructure company, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), an integrated energy major for setting up mobile tower network across all 26,000 outlets pan-India. This is in line with its vision of ‘Putting India First’ and committed towards building a robust infrastructure for NextGen digita

Malaysia's Petronas eyeing stake in Indian LNG import terminal: IOC

Malaysian state oil firm Petronas[PETR.UL] is looking to buy a stake in Indian Oil Corp's Ennore liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminal, the Indian firm's chairman said on Wednesday.

India's IOC buys more U.S. crude; first to purchase Eagle Ford shale oil

NEW DEHLI Indian state-refiner IOC bought 1.9 million barrels of U.S. crude in its second import tender seeking oil from the Americas, making it the first Indian refiner to purchase Eagle Ford shale oil, a senior official said on Friday.

Indian Oil plans $2.4 bln expansion of Gujarat refinery

* Expansion will increase capacity to 360,000 bpd by end 2021

UPDATE 2-Indian Oil, partners look for cheaper site for Pacific NorthWest LNG terminal

* Would pursue downstream aspects of project less aggressively

Indian Oil Corp Q1 profit falls 45 pct but beats estimates

Aug 3 Indian Oil Corp Ltd said on Thursday net profit fell 45 percent in its fiscal first quarter of 2017, beating analysts' estimates.

IOC confirms that Los Angeles has offered to host 2028 Games

ZURICH The International Olympic Committee confirmed on Monday that Los Angeles had offered to host the 2028 Olympic Games.

Olympics-IOC confirms that Los Angeles has offered to host 2028 Games

ZURICH, July 31 The International Olympic Committee confirmed on Monday that Los Angeles had offered to host the 2028 Olympic Games.

Olympics-IOC approves awarding both 2024, 2028 Games in September

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, July 11 The International Olympic Committee on Tuesday voted in favour of awarding the 2024 and 2028 summer Olympics at the same session in September, pending agreements with Paris and Los Angeles, the only candidates for 2024.

Select another date:

Market Views

» More IOC.NS Market Views