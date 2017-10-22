Imperial Holdings Ltd (IPLJ.J)
IPLJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
19,294.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-75.00 (-0.39%)
-75.00 (-0.39%)
Prev Close
19,369.00
Open
19,500.00
Day's High
19,552.00
Day's Low
19,041.00
Volume
558,438
Avg. Vol
806,207
52-wk High
21,419.00
52-wk Low
14,990.00
Tue, Aug 15 2017
South Africa's Imperial buys UK auto dealer Pentagon
JOHANNESBURG South Africa's Imperial Holdings has bought a British automotive dealer group for 493 million rand ($36.97 million) to continue expanding beyond its home market, it said on Tuesday.
BRIEF-Imperial acquires UK automotive dealer group Pentagon Motor
* ACQUIRES UK AUTOMOTIVE DEALER GROUP PENTAGON MOTOR HOLDINGS LTD
