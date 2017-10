Interserve PLC (IRV.L)

UPDATE 1-Interserve may breach covenants after trading downturn LONDON, Oct 19 Interserve warned on Thursday it could breach its financing tests after a further deterioration in trading in its British construction and support services businesses in the third quarter triggered another profit warning.

UK's Interserve in talks with banks after profit warning Oct 16 British support services and construction company Interserve Plc said on Monday it is in talks with its banks to provide clarity on its current trading and recent profit warning.

Interserve names finance chief as pursues turnaround British support services and construction company Interserve has appointed Mark Whiteling, a former head of finance at engineering supplies group Premier Farnell, as its new finance chief, days after a big profit warning.

