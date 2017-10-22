Edition:
United States

Interserve PLC (IRV.L)

IRV.L on London Stock Exchange

76.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

11.00 (+16.79%)
Prev Close
65.50
Open
67.50
Day's High
77.25
Day's Low
67.50
Volume
13,460,805
Avg. Vol
1,751,047
52-wk High
385.50
52-wk Low
67.16

Britain's Interserve wins 227 mln stg government contract

Oct 20 British construction and services company Interserve said on Friday it had won a five-year facilities management contract worth 227 million pounds ($298 million) for the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), a day after the company warned it could breach its financing tests.

UPDATE 1-Interserve may breach covenants after trading downturn

LONDON, Oct 19 Interserve warned on Thursday it could breach its financing tests after a further deterioration in trading in its British construction and support services businesses in the third quarter triggered another profit warning.

UK's Interserve in talks with banks after profit warning

Oct 16 British support services and construction company Interserve Plc said on Monday it is in talks with its banks to provide clarity on its current trading and recent profit warning.

Interserve names finance chief as pursues turnaround

British support services and construction company Interserve has appointed Mark Whiteling, a former head of finance at engineering supplies group Premier Farnell, as its new finance chief, days after a big profit warning.

UPDATE 2-Interserve shares slump as firm warns on trading in Britain

Sept 14 Shares in Britain's Interserve crashed more than 50 percent after it warned of lower annual earnings on Thursday, showing the challenge its new boss faces at a business hit by the cost of winding up loss making waste-to-energy contracts.

Market Views

