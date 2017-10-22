Edition:
Inmarsat PLC (ISA.L)

ISA.L on London Stock Exchange

623.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

3.00 (+0.48%)
Prev Close
620.00
Open
622.00
Day's High
627.00
Day's Low
614.50
Volume
1,352,164
Avg. Vol
1,528,870
52-wk High
865.00
52-wk Low
594.50

Thu, Oct 12 2017

MEDIA-ViaSat plans legal action in UK over Inmarsat airline broadband- FT

-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

BRIEF-Inmarsat and Rolls-Royce sign ship energy management agreement

* INMARSAT AND ROLLS-ROYCE SIGN SHIP ENERGY MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT

BRIEF-Addvalue and Inmarsat sign agreement to launch inter-satellite data relay service

* Addvalue and Inmarsat sign agreement to launch inter-satellite data relay service

Satellite group Inmarsat reiterates outlook despite uncertain markets

LONDON, Aug 3 British satellite company Inmarsat said it was on track to meet its full-year revenue targets despite markets proving challenging and the general industry outlook difficult to predict.

BRIEF-Thales, Inmarsat announce successful conclusion of tests on Thales' System 21 product

* Thales and Inmarsat successfully conclude tests demonstrating resilient communications using System 21 modem over Global Xpress high-capacity steerable antennas

Inmarsat orders new satellite as Qatar Airways takes its broadband service

LONDON Britain's Inmarsat said on Friday it had ordered a satellite from Thales Alenia Space to increase capacity on its broadband network as Qatar Airways signed up to use the service to provide in-flight connectivity.

Inmarsat orders new satellite as Qatar Airways takes its broadband service

LONDON, June 2 Britain's Inmarsat said on Friday it had ordered a satellite from Thales Alenia Space to increase capacity on its broadband network as Qatar Airways signed up to use the service to provide in-flight connectivity.

BRIEF-Inmarsat says Qatar Airways to offer its GX Aviation in-flight broadband service

* Qatar airways to offer next generation inmarsat gx aviation in-flight broadband service Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)

BRIEF-Inmarsat awards new GX satellite contract to Thales Alenia Space

* Awards contract for additional gx satellite to thales alenia space

