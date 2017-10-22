Turkiye Is Bankasi AS (ISCTR.IS)
6.82TRY
17 Oct 2017
-0.07TL (-1.02%)
6.89TL
6.93TL
6.93TL
6.82TL
9,674,119
13,105,788
7.99TL
4.69TL
Fri, Sep 15 2017
BRIEF-Is Bankasi mandates banks to grant syndicated term loan in EUR and USD
* MANDATES A CONSORTIUM OF INTERNATIONAL BANKS TO GRANT A SYNDICATED TERM LOAN IN EUR AND USD CURRENCIES, WITH A MATURITY OF 367 DAYS
BRIEF-Is Bankasi decides to issue debt instruments up to 5 billion lira
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY DECIDED TO ISSUE DEBT INSTRUMENTS IN TURKISH LIRA UP TO 5 BILLION LIRA
UPDATE 1-Turkish banking sector 2017 loan growth may exceed 15 pct - Isbank CEO
ISTANBUL, May 24 Turkey's banking sector loan growth may exceed 15 percent this year, lower than an expectation of some 20 percent, IsBank chief executive Adnan Bali said on Wednesday, adding Credit Guarantee Fund-backed (KGF) loans may slow down in the rest of the year.
Turkish banking sector 2017 loan growth may exceed 15 pct - Isbank CEO
ISTANBUL, May 24 The Turkish banking sector's loan growth may exceed 15 percent this year, Turkiye Is Bankasi chief executive Adnan Bali said on Wednesday, adding there may be a slowdown in Credit Guarantee Fund-backed (KGF) loans.
BRIEF-Turkiye Is Bankasi Q1 net profit up at 1.64 billion lira
* Q1 net profit of 1.64 billion lira ($461.66 million) versus 969.0 million lira year ago