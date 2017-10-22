Turkiye Is Bankasi AS (ISCTR.IS)

BRIEF-Is Bankasi decides to issue debt instruments up to 5 billion lira * SAID ON WEDNESDAY DECIDED TO ISSUE DEBT INSTRUMENTS IN TURKISH LIRA UP TO 5 BILLION LIRA

UPDATE 1-Turkish banking sector 2017 loan growth may exceed 15 pct - Isbank CEO ISTANBUL, May 24 Turkey's banking sector loan growth may exceed 15 percent this year, lower than an expectation of some 20 percent, IsBank chief executive Adnan Bali said on Wednesday, adding Credit Guarantee Fund-backed (KGF) loans may slow down in the rest of the year.

