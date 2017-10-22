Ipsos SA (ISOS.PA)
29.30EUR
20 Oct 2017
€-0.10 (-0.34%)
€29.40
€29.55
€29.56
€29.30
36,026
80,312
€35.63
€25.23
Wed, Oct 11 2017
Three quarters of Americans favor higher taxes for wealthy -Reuters/Ipsos poll
WASHINGTON, Oct 11 As President Donald Trump promotes a tax plan critics say would raise the federal deficit by slashing corporate rates and eliminating some taxes paid by the rich, some three quarters of Americans believe the wealthiest should pay more, Reuters/Ipsos polling shows.
BRIEF-Euronext announces annual revision of French indices
* STMicroelectronics to be removed from the CAC Next 20 index
BRIEF-Ipsos H1 net attributable profit drops to 21.6 million euros
* REVENUE FOR FIRST-HALF 2017 WAS EUR 833.8 MILLION, ALMOST EQUIVALENT TO THAT PUBLISHED FOR FIRST-HALF 2016 OF EUR 833.6 MILLION
Americans want U.S. goods, but not willing to pay more: Reuters/Ipsos poll
HARRISBURG, Pa. Americans say they love U.S.-made goods. They are less enthusiastic, however, about paying a premium for them.
Cairo orders closure of research firm Ipsos's office in Egypt
CAIRO Egypt's Manpower Ministry ordered the closure of leading market research firm Ipsos's business in the country, citing workplace health and safety violations, a ministry decree dated June 20 showed.
UPDATE 1-Cairo orders closure of research firm Ipsos's office in Egypt
CAIRO, July 16 Egypt's Manpower Ministry ordered the closure of leading market research firm Ipsos's business in the country, citing workplace health and safety violations, a ministry decree dated June 20 showed.
BRIEF-FFP sells stake in Ipsos
* FFP A DIRECT SHAREHOLDER OF IPSOS, WITH A STAKE OF ONLY 2.1%, SOLD ITS IPSOS SHARES IN THE MARKET FOR €30 MILLION OVER THE LAST FEW WEEKS
BRIEF-Ffp says sells entire stake in ipsos
* FFP says sells 2.1 stake in Ipsos for 30 mln eur Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris bureau)
BRIEF-Ipsos Q1 revenue up at EUR 390.1 million
* Q1 revenue EUR 390.1 million ($424.3 million) versus EUR 386.9 million year ago
