Itausa Investimentos Itau SA (ITSA4.SA)
11.15BRL
20 Oct 2017
R$ 0.00 (+0.00%)
R$ 11.15
R$ 11.18
R$ 11.21
R$ 11.09
6,279,700
15,837,971
R$ 11.57
R$ 7.81
Tue, Jul 18 2017
Brazil's Itausa rules out offer for BR Distribuidora stake
BRASILIA, July 18 Brazilian holding company Itausa Investimentos Itau SA is no longer interested in competing for a stake in BR Distribuidora, the fuel distribution unit of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, Itausa said Tuesday.
Itaúsa CEO Setubal says to expand Havaianas brands globally
SAO PAULO, July 14 The chief executive of Brazilian investment firm Itausa Investimentos SA, one of the buyers of Havaianas flip-flop maker Alpargatas , said on Friday that the company would seek to expand its brands globally.
UPDATE 1-Cambuhy, Itaúsa team up for control of Brazil's Alpargatas
SAO PAULO, June 26 The investment holding companies overseeing the fortune of Brazil's most prominent banking dynasties have teamed up to explore the purchase of a majority stake in footwear and apparel maker Alpargatas SA, whose controlling shareholder is working on a sale.
Itaúsa, Cambuhy team up for control of Brazil's Alpargatas
SAO PAULO, June 26 Itaúsa Investimentos SA has teamed up with Brazilian investment firm Cambuhy Investimentos Ltda to buy a majority stake in Alpargatas SA, whose controlling shareholder is already working on a sale.