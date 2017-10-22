Intu Properties PLC (ITUJ.J)
ITUJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
3,950.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
3,950.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-38.00 (-0.95%)
-38.00 (-0.95%)
Prev Close
3,988.00
3,988.00
Open
3,993.00
3,993.00
Day's High
3,994.00
3,994.00
Day's Low
3,926.00
3,926.00
Volume
2,299,269
2,299,269
Avg. Vol
1,358,773
1,358,773
52-wk High
5,007.00
5,007.00
52-wk Low
3,926.00
3,926.00
Select another date:
Thu, Sep 28 2017
BRIEF-Intu Properties repurchases 32.7 mln stg in 300 mln stg 2.50 pct convertible bonds due 2018
* REPURCHASED £32.7 MILLION IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF £300 MILLION 2.50 PERCENT CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2018
BRIEF-Intu Properties HY underlying earnings declines
* HY NET RENTAL INCOME 226.2 MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 219.4 MILLION POUNDS A YEAR AGO
UPDATE 1-British property firm Intu posts lower first-half NAV
July 27 British shopping centre landlord Intu Properties posted a slight decrease in first-half net asset value from last year.
British property firm Intu posts slightly lower first-half NAV
July 27 British shopping centre landlord Intu Properties posted a slight decrease in first-half net asset value from last year.
BRIEF-Intu enters into JV with TH Real Estate for Madrid Xanadú mall
* Intu Properties Plc and TH Real Estate announce creation of a new joint venture for Madrid Xanadú shopping centre
Select another date: