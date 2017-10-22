Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd (JAAO.NS)
JAAO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
457.00INR
19 Oct 2017
457.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs3.05 (+0.67%)
Rs3.05 (+0.67%)
Prev Close
Rs453.95
Rs453.95
Open
Rs453.00
Rs453.00
Day's High
Rs458.25
Rs458.25
Day's Low
Rs450.80
Rs450.80
Volume
4,167
4,167
Avg. Vol
43,458
43,458
52-wk High
Rs570.00
Rs570.00
52-wk Low
Rs164.80
Rs164.80
Select another date:
Wed, Aug 9 2017
BRIEF-India's Jayant Agro-Organics June-qtr consol net PAT rises
* June quarter consol net PAT 150.9 million rupees versus 128.6 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-India's Jayant Agro-Organics says allotted bonus equity shares
Aug 3 Jayant Agro-organics Ltd * Says allotted bonus equity shares in ratio 1:1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Jayant Agro-Organics seeks members' nod for issue of bonus shares in ratio of 1:1
* Seeks members' nod for issue of bonus shares in ratio of 1:1 Source text - (http://bit.ly/2t1okIH) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Jayant Agro-Organics says board recommends issue of bonus shares
* Says board considers issue of securities on private placement to raise an amount not exceeding 2.50 billion rupees
BRIEF-India's Jayant Agro-Organics March-qtr profit more than doubles
* March quarter net profit 133.7 million rupees versus profit62.4 million rupees year ago
Select another date: