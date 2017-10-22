Edition:
JBF Industries Ltd (JBFI.NS)

JBFI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

229.30INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-6.40 (-2.72%)
Prev Close
Rs235.70
Open
Rs236.00
Day's High
Rs238.40
Day's Low
Rs226.05
Volume
216,166
Avg. Vol
234,133
52-wk High
Rs326.00
52-wk Low
Rs136.00

Wed, Sep 6 2017

BRIEF-JBF Industries seeks shareholders' nod for reappointment of Rakesh Gothi as CEO & MD

* Seeks shareholders' nod for reappointment of Rakesh Gothi as CEO & managing director Source text - http://bit.ly/2wGgq6y Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's JBF Industries posts June-qtr loss

* June quarter net loss 126.6 million rupees versus profit of 98.3 million rupees year ago

UPDATE 1-UAE's JBF RAK PET output stalls amid debt restructuring - COO

DUBAI/BANGALORE, Aug 10 JBF RAK, a United Arab Emirates subsidiary of Indian polyester maker JBF Industries , expects to resume production of PET resin as soon as next month after financial problems in the group disrupted operations, a senior company official said.

India's JBF says working with lenders, plants running 'satisfactorily'

Aug 10 Indian polyester maker JBF Industries said on Thursday it was working with its lenders to resolve cashflow issues and it stressed that all plants were running "satisfactorily."

BRIEF-JBF Industries says working along with lenders towards resolving cash flow issues‍​

* Says got "apology email" from PCI Wood Mackenzie for "misleading" subscribers on bankruptcy or operations of co ‍​

BRIEF-JBF Industries says plants at Sarigam & Silvassa are operating in normalcy

* Says plants at Sarigam & Silvassa are operating in normalcy

