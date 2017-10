JBF Industries Ltd (JBFI.NS)

BRIEF-India's JBF Industries posts June-qtr loss * June quarter net loss 126.6 million rupees versus profit of 98.3 million rupees year ago

UPDATE 1-UAE's JBF RAK PET output stalls amid debt restructuring - COO DUBAI/BANGALORE, Aug 10 JBF RAK, a United Arab Emirates subsidiary of Indian polyester maker JBF Industries , expects to resume production of PET resin as soon as next month after financial problems in the group disrupted operations, a senior company official said.

India's JBF says working with lenders, plants running 'satisfactorily' Aug 10 Indian polyester maker JBF Industries said on Thursday it was working with its lenders to resolve cashflow issues and it stressed that all plants were running "satisfactorily."

BRIEF-JBF Industries says working along with lenders towards resolving cash flow issues‍​ * Says got "apology email" from PCI Wood Mackenzie for "misleading" subscribers on bankruptcy or operations of co ‍​