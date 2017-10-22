Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd (JCYC.SI)
JCYC.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore
40.54SGD
9:31pm EDT
40.54SGD
9:31pm EDT
Change (% chg)
$0.39 (+0.97%)
$0.39 (+0.97%)
Prev Close
$40.15
$40.15
Open
$40.20
$40.20
Day's High
$40.70
$40.70
Day's Low
$40.20
$40.20
Volume
297,500
297,500
Avg. Vol
235,077
235,077
52-wk High
$48.50
$48.50
52-wk Low
$38.00
$38.00
Fri, Aug 4 2017
BRIEF-Jardine Cycle & Carriage posts HY profit attributable of US$399 mln
* Board has declared an interim one-tier tax exempt dividend of US¢18 per share
BRIEF-Jardine Cycle & Carriage increases Shareholding in Siam City Cement
* Acquired 988,800 ordinary shares in capital of Siam City Cement Public Company by way of open market purchase for 299.6 million baht
BRIEF-Jardine Cycle & Carriage says acquired 17.6 million new ordinary shares in Siam City Cement
* Acquired 17.6 million new ordinary shares of par value thb 10 each in capital of Siam City Cement Public Company Limited
BRIEF-Jardine Cycle & Carriage Q1 profit attributable $210 million
* Qtrly profit attributable to shareholders $210 million versus $141 million
