Just Energy Group Inc (JE.TO)

JE.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

7.43CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.09 (+1.23%)
Prev Close
$7.34
Open
$7.36
Day's High
$7.45
Day's Low
$7.35
Volume
189,535
Avg. Vol
268,547
52-wk High
$8.62
52-wk Low
$6.31

Thu, Sep 14 2017

BRIEF-Just Energy launches operations in Ireland

* Just Energy Group Inc ‍announced that it has officially launched operations in Ireland under Just Energy brand​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Lyoness and Just Energy extend their partnership

* Lyoness and Just Energy extend their partnership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Just Energy reports ‍Q1 profit per share available to shareholders $0.56​

* Q1 sales c$847.7 million versus I/B/E/S view c$949.3 million

BRIEF-Just Energy announces deal with joint venture partner

* Just Energy Group announces deal with joint venture partner to end exclusivity of Just Energy brand online sales in North America

BRIEF-Just Energy Q4 sales C$947.3 million

* Just Energy reports fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2017 results

BRIEF-Just Energy Group announces commencement of an at-the-market program

* Just Energy Group announces commencement of an at-the-market program in the United States for the 8.50pct series a fixed-to-floating rate cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred shares

