Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group PLC (JLT.L)

BRIEF-Jardine Lloyd announces managerial appointment for JLT Specialty USA * JLT Specialty USA announces appointment of Rupal Patel as vice president, global service team Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

UPDATE 1-UK insurance broker Jardine Lloyd Thompson says profit up on weak pound * Total H1 revenue 689.9 mln stg vs 619.4 mln stg in 2016 (Adds detail, quotes)

REFILE-Insurance broker Jardine Lloyd Thompson posts higher pretax profit LONDON, July 27 Insurance broker Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Plc said on Thursday that its first-half underlying pretax profit rose 12 percent to 100.1 million pounds ($131.44 million), helped by the impact of foreign exchange movements.

BRIEF-Insurance broker JLT eyes European expansion to continue servicing EU clients * "We have a significant network of operations and relationships across Continental Europe"

MOVES-Markel International, Berenberg, JLT Re May 10 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday.