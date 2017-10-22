Edition:
United States

Jindal Steel And Power Ltd (JNSP.NS)

JNSP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

159.95INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.25 (-0.78%)
Prev Close
Rs161.20
Open
Rs161.70
Day's High
Rs161.75
Day's Low
Rs157.80
Volume
1,357,181
Avg. Vol
8,944,809
52-wk High
Rs169.70
52-wk Low
Rs62.00

Select another date:

Mon, Oct 9 2017

India's Jindal Steel and Power sells oxygen plant assets for 11.21 bln rupees

Oct 9 India's Jindal Steel and Power Ltd said on Monday it sold two oxygen plant assets to SREI Equipment Finance Ltd for 11.21 billion rupees ($171.70 million).

Continue Reading

UPDATE 1-India's Jindal Steel and Power narrows June-qtr loss, beats estimates

* Q1 results beat analysts' estimates (Adds details, background)

Losses narrow at India's Jindal Steel and Power

Aug 8 Jindal Steel and Power Ltd, one of India's biggest steelmakers, said its first-quarter loss narrowed from a year ago, helped by higher revenue from its iron and steel business.

Select another date:

Market Views

» More JNSP.NS Market Views