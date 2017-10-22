Jindal Steel And Power Ltd (JNSP.NS)
JNSP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
159.95INR
19 Oct 2017
159.95INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.25 (-0.78%)
Rs-1.25 (-0.78%)
Prev Close
Rs161.20
Rs161.20
Open
Rs161.70
Rs161.70
Day's High
Rs161.75
Rs161.75
Day's Low
Rs157.80
Rs157.80
Volume
1,357,181
1,357,181
Avg. Vol
8,944,809
8,944,809
52-wk High
Rs169.70
Rs169.70
52-wk Low
Rs62.00
Rs62.00
Select another date:
Mon, Oct 9 2017
India's Jindal Steel and Power sells oxygen plant assets for 11.21 bln rupees
Oct 9 India's Jindal Steel and Power Ltd said on Monday it sold two oxygen plant assets to SREI Equipment Finance Ltd for 11.21 billion rupees ($171.70 million).
UPDATE 1-India's Jindal Steel and Power narrows June-qtr loss, beats estimates
* Q1 results beat analysts' estimates (Adds details, background)
Losses narrow at India's Jindal Steel and Power
Aug 8 Jindal Steel and Power Ltd, one of India's biggest steelmakers, said its first-quarter loss narrowed from a year ago, helped by higher revenue from its iron and steel business.
Select another date: