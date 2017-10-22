JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N)
99.51USD
20 Oct 2017
$1.40 (+1.43%)
$98.11
$99.18
$99.89
$98.74
4,199,966
3,800,000
$99.89
$67.64
Wed, Oct 18 2017
UPDATE 1-U.S. SEC names JPMorgan's Redfearn as director of trading, markets
WASHINGTON, Oct 18 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Wednesday it had named JPMorgan Chase executive Brett Redfearn as director of the agency's trading and markets division.
JPMorgan to buy online payment provider WePay
Oct 17 JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Tuesday it would acquire online payment provider WePay as the bank looks to integrate payments into software used by small businesses.
UPDATE 1-JPMorgan launches payments network using blockchain technology
Oct 16 JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Monday it launched a new payment processing network that uses blockchain technology, in partnership with Royal Bank of Canada and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group.
