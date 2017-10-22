Edition:
JSW Energy Ltd (JSWE.NS)

JSWE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

80.70INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.45 (-0.55%)
Prev Close
Rs81.15
Open
Rs81.70
Day's High
Rs81.90
Day's Low
Rs79.50
Volume
3,407,916
Avg. Vol
11,585,950
52-wk High
Rs83.20
52-wk Low
Rs53.05

Fri, Aug 11 2017

India's JSW Energy to invest up to $623 mln in electric cars

MUMBAI, Aug 11 JSW Energy will invest up to 40 billion rupees ($623 million) to build electric cars, batteries and charging infrastructure, part of the power company's diversification plans to drive future growth, its chief executive said.

BRIEF-India's JSW Energy exec says will launch first electric car in 2020

* Exec says first electric car will be launched in 2020, we will start with 60 percent localisation

