Jubilant Foodworks Ltd (JUBI.NS)
JUBI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,529.70INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-3.25 (-0.21%)
Prev Close
Rs1,532.95
Open
Rs1,542.20
Day's High
Rs1,549.95
Day's Low
Rs1,517.45
Volume
119,287
Avg. Vol
1,048,820
52-wk High
Rs1,594.60
52-wk Low
Rs760.50
BRIEF-India's Jubilant Foodworks says Sachin Sharma resigns as CFO
* Says Sachin Sharma, president & CFO, has resigned from services of company Source text - (http://bit.ly/2uzGsua) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Jubilant Foodworks June-qtr profit up about 26 pct
* June quarter profit 238.4 million rupees versus profit of 190 million rupees last year
BRIEF-India's Jubilant Foodworks March-qtr profit down 76 pct
* Consensus forecast for March quarter net profit was 249.9 million rupees
