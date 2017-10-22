Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd (JULS.NS)

BRIEF-India's Jubilant Life Sciences June-qtr consol profit down about 12 pct * June quarter consol net profit 1.44 billion rupees versus profit of 1.64 billion rupees last year

BRIEF-Jubilant Life Sciences gets ANDA nod for generic drug to treat depression * Says Jubilant receives ANDA approval for bupropion hydrochloride extended-release tablets

BRIEF-Jubilant Life Sciences restarts operations at its Gajraula unit * Says co restarts operations at its distillery unit at Gajraula from June 1, 2017

BRIEF-Jubilant Life Sciences increases price up to 15 pct for its vitamin B3 * Says price increase of up to 15% for its vitamin B3 (Niacin & Niacinamide) with immediate effect, for non-contract customers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Jubilant Life Sciences March-qtr profit surges * March quarter consol total revenue from operations 16.41 billion rupees

BRIEF-Jubilant Life Sciences receives ANDA approval for Amlodipine, Olmesartan Medoxomil tablets * Says Jubilant receives ANDA approval for Amlodipine and Olmesartan Medoxomil tablets

BRIEF-India's Jubilant Life Sciences to buy Triad Isotopes' radiopharmacy business * Says Jubilant to acquire radiopharmacy business of Triad Isotopes

BRIEF-Jubilant life sciences issuance commercial papers * Says issuance of commercial papers of INR 750 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: