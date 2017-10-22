Just Dial Ltd (JUST.NS)
JUST.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
416.15INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Wed, Aug 2 2017
BRIEF-India's Just Dial approves buy-back of equity shares
* Says approves buy-back of equity shares for an aggregate amount not exceeding 839.1 million rupees
BRIEF-Just Dial to consider proposal for buyback of equity shares
* Says to consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Just Dial says Ramkumar Krishnamachari resigns as CFO
* Says Ramkumar Krishnamachari, chief financial officer and key managerial personnel of company has submitted his resignation Source text - (http://bit.ly/2uhaUFZ) Further company coverage:
