Just Dial Ltd (JUST.NS)

JUST.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

416.15INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-10.45 (-2.45%)
Prev Close
Rs426.60
Open
Rs426.65
Day's High
Rs426.75
Day's Low
Rs410.00
Volume
613,922
Avg. Vol
2,354,861
52-wk High
Rs619.85
52-wk Low
Rs318.05

Wed, Aug 2 2017

BRIEF-India's Just Dial approves buy-back of equity shares

* Says approves buy-back of equity shares for an aggregate amount not exceeding 839.1 million rupees

BRIEF-Just Dial to consider proposal for buyback of equity shares

* Says to consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Just Dial says Ramkumar Krishnamachari resigns as CFO

* Says Ramkumar Krishnamachari, chief financial officer and key managerial personnel of company has submitted his resignation Source text - (http://bit.ly/2uhaUFZ) Further company coverage:

