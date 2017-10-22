Edition:
United States

Karnataka Bank Ltd (KBNK.NS)

KBNK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

157.25INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.30 (-1.44%)
Prev Close
Rs159.55
Open
Rs160.00
Day's High
Rs160.20
Day's Low
Rs156.10
Volume
619,433
Avg. Vol
2,504,556
52-wk High
Rs181.00
52-wk Low
Rs100.10

Fri, Oct 13 2017

BRIEF-Karnataka Bank Sept-qtr NIM at 3.09 pct

* Sept quarter NIM at 3.09 percent Source text: http://bit.ly/2yevs6N Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Karnataka Bank Sept-qtr profit down about 25 pct

* Sept quarter net profit 933.8 million rupees versus net profit of 1.24 billion rupees year ago

BRIEF-India's Karnataka Bank reduces one year MCLR by 5 bps

Sept 4 Karnataka Bank Ltd * Says reduces one year MCLR by 5 bps Source text - http://bit.ly/2wxOcMR Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Karnataka Bank revises savings bank interest rates

* Says Karnataka Bank rationalizes savings bank interest rate

BRIEF-Karnataka Bank aims export credit target of 25 bln rupees for FY 2017-2018

* Says aims export credit target of INR 25 billion for FY 2017-2018 Source text - http://bit.ly/2uhlX47 Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Karnataka Bank aims at 68 bln rupees of farm credit during FY 2017-18

* Says Karnataka Bank aims at 68 billion rupees of farm credit during FY 2017-18.

BRIEF-Karnataka Bank ties-up with HDFC Capital Asset Management

* Says Karnataka Bank ties-up with HDFC Capital Asset Management Limited (HDFCAML) for mutual fund business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Karnataka Bank inks MoU with LIC of India

* Says inks mou with Life Insurance Corporation of India(LIC) for life insurance business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

