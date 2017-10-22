Karnataka Bank Ltd (KBNK.NS)

BRIEF-Karnataka Bank Sept-qtr profit down about 25 pct * Sept quarter net profit 933.8 million rupees versus net profit of 1.24 billion rupees year ago

BRIEF-India's Karnataka Bank reduces one year MCLR by 5 bps Sept 4 Karnataka Bank Ltd * Says reduces one year MCLR by 5 bps Source text - http://bit.ly/2wxOcMR Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Karnataka Bank revises savings bank interest rates * Says Karnataka Bank rationalizes savings bank interest rate

BRIEF-Karnataka Bank aims export credit target of 25 bln rupees for FY 2017-2018 * Says aims export credit target of INR 25 billion for FY 2017-2018 Source text - http://bit.ly/2uhlX47 Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Karnataka Bank aims at 68 bln rupees of farm credit during FY 2017-18 * Says Karnataka Bank aims at 68 billion rupees of farm credit during FY 2017-18.

BRIEF-Karnataka Bank ties-up with HDFC Capital Asset Management * Says Karnataka Bank ties-up with HDFC Capital Asset Management Limited (HDFCAML) for mutual fund business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: