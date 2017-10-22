Keyera Corp (KEY.TO)
36.98CAD
20 Oct 2017
$-0.07 (-0.19%)
$37.05
$37.05
$37.10
$36.67
286,862
397,333
$42.57
$35.31
Tue, Oct 10 2017
Canada's Keyera signs pact with Chevron to transport, store NGL
Canadian pipeline operator Keyera Corp said on Tuesday it signed a 20-year agreement with Chevron's Canadian unit to transport and store natural gas liquids (NGL).
Canada's Keyera signs pact with Chevron to transport, store NGL
Oct 10 Canadian pipeline operator Keyera Corp said on Tuesday it signed a 20-year agreement with Chevron's Canadian unit to transport and store natural gas liquids (NGL).
BRIEF-Keyera announces long-term Duvernay natural gas liquids agreement with Chevron
* Keyera announces long-term Duvernay natural gas liquids agreement with Chevron
BRIEF-Keyera Corp Q2 earnings per share C$0.36
* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
BRIEF-KEYERA ANNOUNCES $400 MLN PRIVATE PLACEMENT DEBT FINANCING
* KEYERA ANNOUNCES $400 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT DEBT FINANCING
BRIEF-Keyera sanctions Wapiti natural gas gathering & processing complex
* Keyera sanctions Wapiti natural gas gathering & processing complex
BRIEF-Keyera announces dividend increase and May dividend
* Keyera Corp says is increasing its monthly cash dividend by approximately 6% from 13.25 cents per common share to 14.00 cents per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Keyera corp. announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: