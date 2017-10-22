Kingfisher PLC (KGF.L)
Wed, Sep 20 2017
UPDATE 1-Sterling weighs on Britain's FTSE, Kingfisher shines
* Diageo falls on Indian alcohol regulation (Adds closing prices)
Kingfisher cautious on second half after profit rise
LONDON Kingfisher , Europe's largest home improvement retailer, reported an unexpected rise in first-half profit while taking a cautious view on the second half, given the economic and competitive backdrop in Britain and France.
UPDATE 2-Kingfisher cautious on second half after profit rise
* Shares rise as much as 8 pct (Adds detail, CEO, CFO, analyst comment, shares)
BRIEF-Break-up of Kingfisher "not something we would consider" - CEO
* CEO says break-up of group "not something we would consider at all" Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)
BRIEF-Kingfisher announces share repurchase programme
* INSTRUCTED GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL IN RELATION TO AN IRREVOCABLE NON-DISCRETIONARY PROGRAMME TO PURCHASE SHARES FOR CANCELLATION
Kingfisher cautious on second-half prospects
LONDON, Sept 20 Kingfisher, Europe's largest home improvement retailer, on Wednesday reported a better-than-expected rise in first-half profit but said it was cautious on the second-half backdrop in both the UK and France.
UPDATE 2-Retailer Kingfisher hurt by sales dip at its British B&Q business
* Shares fall as much as 6 pct, biggest FTSE 100 loser (Adds detail, analyst comment, shares)
Kingfisher sales dented by weak French market and B&Q in UK
LONDON, Aug 17 Kingfisher, Europe's largest home improvement retailer, reported another fall in quarterly sales on Thursday, hurt by weak French markets, a slowdown at its B&Q business in the UK and continued disruption from its restructuring plan.
BRIEF-ACCC comments on proposed acquisition by BP Australia of Woolworth's network of retail service station sites
Aug 10 Australian Competition And Consumer Commission-
BRIEF-Kingfisher updates on share repurchase programme
* Instructed Barclays Capital Securities in relation to share repurchase programme for cancellation, from 24 July to 15 Sep
