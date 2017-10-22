Kier Group PLC (KIE.L)
KIE.L on London Stock Exchange
1,079.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-6.00 (-0.55%)
Prev Close
1,085.00
Open
1,087.00
Day's High
1,089.00
Day's Low
1,075.00
Volume
276,522
Avg. Vol
324,814
52-wk High
1,505.00
52-wk Low
1,075.00
UPDATE 1-Britain's Kier posts 3.5 pct rise in FY profit
Sept 21 British construction and services company Kier Group reported a 3.5 percent rise in full-year profit on Thursday as its acquisition of engineering services provider McNicholas boosted the order book.
Britain's Kier reports 3.5 pct rise in full-year profit
BRIEF-Construction group Kier sees FY underlying profit in line with expectations
* Full-Year underlying profit forecast to be in line with expectations
