Coca-Cola Co (KO.N)

BRIEF-The Coca-Cola Company, AB InBev complete transition of majority ownership in Coca-Cola Beverages Africa * The Coca-Cola Company and AB InBev complete transition of majority ownership in Coca-Cola Beverages Africa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-South Africa's Competition Tribunal updates on Coca-Cola merger, Unilever collusion application * APPROVES WITH CONDITIONS COCA-COLA COMPANY DEAL TO BUY SHARES OWNED BY SABMILLER IN COCA COLA BEVERAGE AFRICA ‍​

Fitch Rates Coca-Cola Icecek's Planned Unsecured Eurobond Issue 'BBB(EXP)' (The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, September 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Coca-Cola Icecek's (CCI) planned senior notes issue an expected senior unsecured rating of 'BBB(EXP)'. The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received by Fitch. Proceeds of the notes will be used to refinance the company's 4.75% notes due in 2018. The planned notes will be unguaranteed, ranking equally with all existing

BRIEF-Richard Williams named to Coca-Cola consolidated’s board of directors * Mr. Richard T. Williams named to Coca-Cola consolidated’s board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-JLT Mobile Computers: JLT Selected by Swire Coca-Cola * REG-JLT MOBILE COMPUTERS AB: JLT SELECTED BY SWIRE COCA-COLA, USA, ONE OF THE LARGEST INDEPENDENT COCA-COLA BOTTLERS IN THE UNITED STATES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Coca-Cola, PespiCo and others agree to cap sugar in drinks in Singapore SINGAPORE Seven major drinks companies including Coca-Cola and PepsiCo will limit the sugar content of drinks they sell in Singapore, as part of the city-state's campaign to fight diabetes.

UPDATE 2-Drinks bottler Coke HBC's shares soar after sales surprise LONDON, Aug 10 Soft drink bottler Coca-Cola HBC reported higher-than-expected first-half sales on Thursday, helped by price increases, sending its shares up more than 8 percent to all-time highs.

Coke HBC sales up on warm weather, late Easter LONDON, Aug 10 Soft drink bottler Coca-Cola HBC reported higher quarterly sales on Thursday, helped by warm weather in June and a late Easter holiday.