Kaufman & Broad SA (KOF.PA)
KOF.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
38.83EUR
20 Oct 2017
38.83EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.28 (+0.73%)
€0.28 (+0.73%)
Prev Close
€38.55
€38.55
Open
€38.33
€38.33
Day's High
€39.00
€39.00
Day's Low
€38.33
€38.33
Volume
18,441
18,441
Avg. Vol
39,870
39,870
52-wk High
€41.00
€41.00
52-wk Low
€31.42
€31.42
Select another date:
Thu, May 18 2017
BRIEF-Financiere Gaillon 8 says it completes disposal of its shares in Kaufman & Broad
* Financiere gaillon 8 says it completed the disposal of its 3,437,789 shares in Kaufman & Broad Further company coverage:
Select another date:
- Tracking Tweedy Browne Portfolio - Q2 2017 Update
- FEMSA Plugging Away With Its Empire-Building
- Coca-Cola FEMSA's (KOF) Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
- Tracking Tweedy Browne Portfolio - Q1 2017 Update
- Heineken Buys Lagunitas: Craft Beer Continues To Sell Out
- Coca-Cola Femsa' (KOF) on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript