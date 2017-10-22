Edition:
United States

Korian SA (KORI.PA)

KORI.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

28.09EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.50 (+1.81%)
Prev Close
€27.59
Open
€27.70
Day's High
€28.15
Day's Low
€27.43
Volume
111,483
Avg. Vol
124,233
52-wk High
€32.13
52-wk Low
€23.76

Select another date:

Wed, Sep 13 2017

BRIEF-Korian H1 net profit group share rises to 38 million euros

* H1 EBITDA EUR 209 MILLION VERSUS EUR 206.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Icade announces that Korian Group, Icade Santé and Icade Promotion signed a development partnership

* KORIAN GROUP, ICADE SANTÉ AND ICADE PROMOTION SIGNED A DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP

BRIEF-Korian to distribute a dividend of 0.60 euros per share for FY 2016

* WILL PROCEED ON JULY 21 TO DISTRIBUTE A DIVIDEND OF € 0.60 PER SHARE FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

BRIEF-Korian Q2 revenue rises by 5.1 percent

* KORIAN MEDICA SA - KORIAN ANNOUNCES REVENUE UP 5.1% IN SECOND QUARTER 2017

BRIEF-Korian announces final terms of bond issue

* ANNOUNCES ITS FINAL TERMS OF UNSUBORDINATED UNDATED BONDS CONVERTIBLE INTO NEW SHARES AND/OR EXCHANGEABLE FOR EXISTING SHARES (ODIRNANE) FOR ABOUT € 240 MILLION

BRIEF-French group Korian announces bond issues

* Korian launches an offering of unsubordinated undated bonds convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for existing shares (ODIRNANE) for an amount of approximately €200 million

BRIEF-Senior Living Group, Korian's Belgian subsidiary, acquires 8 facilities from the Senior Assist Group

* REINFORCES ITS LEADING POSITION IN BELGIUM THROUGH ITS ACQUISITION OF A PORTFOLIO OF 1,000 BEDS

Select another date:

Market Views

» More KORI.PA Market Views