Korian SA (KORI.PA)

BRIEF-Icade announces that Korian Group, Icade Santé and Icade Promotion signed a development partnership * KORIAN GROUP, ICADE SANTÉ AND ICADE PROMOTION SIGNED A DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP

BRIEF-Korian to distribute a dividend of 0.60 euros per share for FY 2016 * WILL PROCEED ON JULY 21 TO DISTRIBUTE A DIVIDEND OF € 0.60 PER SHARE FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

BRIEF-Korian Q2 revenue rises by 5.1 percent * KORIAN MEDICA SA - KORIAN ANNOUNCES REVENUE UP 5.1% IN SECOND QUARTER 2017

BRIEF-Korian announces final terms of bond issue * ANNOUNCES ITS FINAL TERMS OF UNSUBORDINATED UNDATED BONDS CONVERTIBLE INTO NEW SHARES AND/OR EXCHANGEABLE FOR EXISTING SHARES (ODIRNANE) FOR ABOUT € 240 MILLION

BRIEF-French group Korian announces bond issues * Korian launches an offering of unsubordinated undated bonds convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for existing shares (ODIRNANE) for an amount of approximately €200 million