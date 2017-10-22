Koninklijke KPN NV (KPN.AS)

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Dutch telecoms group KPN says CEO to step down, names successor AMSTERDAM, Oct 20 Dutch telecoms group KPN said on Friday Chief Executive Eelco Blok is to step down in April, and will be replaced by Maximo Ibarra, the former head of Italian mobile network operator Wind Tre .

BRIEF-KPN to acquire QSight IT * KPN TO ACQUIRE QSIGHT IT; STRENGTHENS POSITION AS LEADING DUTCH SECURITY SERVICES PROVIDER‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

BRIEF-KPN announces partnership agreement with China Unicom * ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH CHINA UNICOM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:, (Gdynia Newsroom)

BRIEF-KPN acquires Cam IT Solutions * KPN ACQUIRES CAM IT SOLUTIONS Source text: http://bit.ly/2vFN4or Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Fitch Affirms KPN at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable (The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, August 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Netherlands-based Royal KPN N.V.'s (KPN) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB'. The Outlook on the IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of the commentary. KPN's rating reflects its leading position in the Dutch telecoms market. Competitive dynamics in the mobile and business segments are likely to remain challenging over the m

UPDATE 1-Dutch telco KPN's profit lifted by cost cuts, retail gains AMSTERDAM, July 26 Cost cutting and new retail customers helped KPN narrowly beat market expectations with a 1.5 percent rise in second-quarter core earnings on Wednesday, lifting its shares.