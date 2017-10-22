Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd (KTKM.NS)

BRIEF-Narbada Gems and Jewellery approves to avail 50 mln rupees from Kotak Mahindra Bank * Approved to avail fund based working capital financial facilities from Kotak Mahindra Bank aggregating to INR 50 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2uPDXkF) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Kotak Mahindra Bank has made more than needed provisions on accounts taken to bankruptcy July 20 Kotak Mahindra Bank Joint MD Dipak Gupta and CFO Jaimin Bhatt speaking to reporters:

Indian shares muted; Kotak Mahindra gains, Mindtree falls July 20 Indian shares were largely flat on Thursday, as investors parsed through earnings, buying into stocks such as Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd that beat results while hitting those such as Mindtree Ltd that missed estimates.

India's Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1 net profit rises 23 pct July 20 Kotak Mahindra Bank, India's fourth largest private sector lender by assets, posted a 23 percent jump in its first-quarter net profit, helped by higher interest and fee income.

BRIEF-Kotak Mahindra Bank seeks members' nod for reappointment of Uday S Kotak as MD and vice chairman * Seeks members' nod for reappointment of Uday S Kotak as executive vice chairman and MD

Indian promoter sells $261 mln stake in Kotak Mahindra Bank on cenbank order MUMBAI, May 22 Uday Kotak, the billionaire head of India's Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, sold a less than 1 percent stake in the lender in stock market transactions on Monday, complying with a central bank order to cut his holding.

BRIEF-About 18 mln shares in India's Kotak Mahindra Bank change hands in block deal on BSE * About 18 million shares in India's Kotak Mahindra Bank change hands in block deal on BSE Further company coverage:

Bombay Stock Exchange to add Kotak Mahindra, Tata Motors DVR to benchmark index MUMBAI, May 20 India's Bombay Stock Exchange said that it will be adding two stocks - Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd and Tata Motors DVR Ltd - to its benchmark index from June 19.