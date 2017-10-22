Loblaw Companies Ltd (L.TO)

Canadian grocery chain Loblaw cuts 500 jobs; to reinvest in e-commerce TORONTO, Oct 16 Canadian grocery chain Loblaw Co Ltd is cutting about 500 jobs across the company, and plans to reinvest the savings into digital and e-commerce services, the company said on Monday.

BRIEF-President's Choice Bank announced mutual agreement to end 20-yr relationship with CIBC​ * President's Choice Bank -announced a mutual agreement to end its 20-year relationship with CIBC​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Canada's CIBC launches new brand, winds down Loblaw partnership TORONTO, Aug 16 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce said on Wednesday it plans to launch a new online banking brand to replace the PC Financial consumer banking business it operates in partnership with retailer Loblaw Companies Ltd.

UPDATE 2-Loblaw sees challenges from lower drug prices, higher wages July 26 Canadian grocer and drugstore chain operator Loblaw Companies Ltd said on Wednesday a rise in minimum wages and an expected decline in drug prices will impact its business in the coming quarters.

BRIEF-Loblaw expects regulatory headwinds from both healthcare reform and increases in minimum wage * Loblaw - CEO, re: further reduction in generic drug pricing by Québec Government, "will put increased pressure on our pharmacy business model" - conf call

Loblaw's 2nd-qtr profit more than doubles July 26 Canadian grocer and drugstore chain operator Loblaw Companies Ltd on Wednesday said its quarterly profit more than doubled, helped in part by higher customer spending during the Easter holiday.

BRIEF-Loblaw reports second quarter 2017 results * Q2 revenue C$11.08 billion versus I/B/E/S view C$11.05 billion

BRIEF-Richard Dufresne will be appointed president Of George Weston Ltd effective Jan 2018 * Effective january 1, 2018, Richard Dufresne will be appointed president of George Weston Ltd, retaining his current CFO responsibilities