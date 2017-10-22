Edition:
Long4Life Ltd (L4LJ.J)

L4LJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

527.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-8.00 (-1.50%)
Prev Close
535.00
Open
535.00
Day's High
546.00
Day's Low
524.00
Volume
1,997,662
Avg. Vol
688,387
52-wk High
838.00
52-wk Low
516.00

BRIEF-Long4Life concludes deal to acquire Inhle Beverages Proprietary

* CONCLUDED A SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF INHLE BEVERAGES PROPRIETARY

BRIEF-Long4Life in discussions on an acquisition unrelated to proposed acquisition of Holdsport

* REMAINS IN DISCUSSIONS RELATING TO POTENTIAL ACQUISITION, UNRELATED TO PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF HOLDSPORT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Long4life concludes share purchase agreement to acquire Sorbet

* Concluded a share purchase agreement to acquire entire issued share capital of Sorbet for a maximum consideration of 116 mln rand

BRIEF-Long4life names Kevin Hedderwick as chief operating officer

* Kevin Hedderwick appointed chief operating officer and executive director of company, effective 22 May 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

