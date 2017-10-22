Legrand SA (LEGD.PA)
LEGD.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
61.66EUR
20 Oct 2017
61.66EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.49 (-0.79%)
€-0.49 (-0.79%)
Prev Close
€62.15
€62.15
Open
€62.46
€62.46
Day's High
€62.53
€62.53
Day's Low
€61.46
€61.46
Volume
775,621
775,621
Avg. Vol
550,895
550,895
52-wk High
€64.86
€64.86
52-wk Low
€49.13
€49.13
Select another date:
Wed, Jun 28 2017
French industrial group Legrand to buy U.S. company Milestone
PARIS, June 28 French industrial group Legrand has agreed to buy U.S. infrastructure company Milestone AV Technologies in a transaction worth $950 million based on enterprise value, Legrand said on Wednesday.
BRIEF-Legrand, North and Central America acquires Afco Systems
* LEGRAND, NORTH AND CENTRAL AMERICA EXPANDS DATA CENTER CAPABILITIES WITH THE ACQUISITION OF AFCO SYSTEMS SOURCE TEXT FOR EIKON: FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
BRIEF-French industrial group Legrand announces acquisitions as Q1 profits rise
* Q1 sales up 10.9 percent from last year to 1.32 billion euros
Select another date: