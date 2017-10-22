Edition:
LEG Immobilien AG (LEGn.DE)

LEGn.DE on Xetra

87.88EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.71 (-0.80%)
Prev Close
€88.59
Open
€88.91
Day's High
€89.00
Day's Low
€87.88
Volume
114,320
Avg. Vol
141,703
52-wk High
€89.00
52-wk Low
€67.91

Tue, Aug 29 2017

BRIEF-Bookrunner says book will close at 12.00 CET in LEG Immobilien deal

* BOOKRUNNER SAYS DEAL LIKELY TO PRICE AT BEST TERMS INVESTORS; BOOK WILL CLOSE AT 12.00 CET / 11.00UK IN CO'S COVERTIBLE BOND Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

BRIEF-Bookrunner says books covered, pricing guidance to come in LEG Immobilien convertible bond

* BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOOKS ARE COVERED, PRICING GUIDANCE TO COME IN COMPANY'S CONVERTIBLE BOND Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

BRIEF-LEG Immobilien launches 400 million euros of convertible bonds

* dgap-adhoc: leg immobilien ag: launch of eur 400 million convertible bond offering

BRIEF-LEG Immobilien CFO says recent purchases positive for FFO per share - interview

* CFO says recent purchases positive for FFO per share and the company will decide at end of the third quarter about adjusting forecasts - interview Further company coverage:

BRIEF-LEG Immobilien: further acquisitions in core markets‍​

* PURCHASE OF TWO ATTRACTIVE PORTFOLIOS WITH 1,400 UNITS IN LEG’S CORE MARKETS

BRIEF-LEG Immobilien raises profit guidance for 2017, 2018

* Says FFO I expected to reach a range of eur 290 million to eur 295 million in 2017

BRIEF-LEG Immobilien adjusts conversion price for convertible bond

* ADJUSTMENT OF THE CONVERSION PRICE FOR THE CONVERTIBLE BOND OF LEG IMMOBILIEN AG IN THE AMOUNT OF EUR 300 MILLION DUE ON JULY 1, 2021 (ISIN DE000LEG1CB5)

BRIEF-LEG Immobilien says is in concrete talks for acquisitions

* Rent per square metre on a like-for-like basis (excluding new letting) amounted to eur 5.40 as of 31 March

