Lewis Group Ltd (LEWJ.J)

BRIEF-Lewis acquires cash furniture retailer United Furniture Outlets
* ACQUISITION OF CASH FURNITURE RETAILER UNITED FURNITURE OUTLETS LTD
South Africa's credit regulator to appeal Lewis Group judgment
JOHANNESBURG, June 6 South Africa's National Credit Regulator (NCR) will appeal a tribunal ruling that cleared Lewis Group of breaching credit rules with the fees it charges customers, the NCR said on Tuesday.
S.Africa's Lewis says watchdog finds no wrongdoing on club fees
JOHANNESBURG, June 5 South Africa's consumer tribunal has cleared Lewis Group of breaching credit rules with the fees it charges customers, the retailer said on Monday, avoiding a fine that could have totalled up to 10 percent of its annual sales.
BRIEF-Lewis Group granted favourable judgment in referral by National Credit Regulator to National Consumer Tribunal
* favourable judgment for lewis in referral by national credit regulator to national consumer tribunal
BRIEF-Lewis Group names Jacques Bestbier as CFO designate
* Appointment of Jacques Bestbier as chief financial officer designate with effect from 1 June 2017
BRIEF-Lewis Group sees FY HEPS between 435 cents and 373 cents per share
* Says merchandise sales for year were 2.2% lower than last year with like-for-like merchandise sales down 9.3%