Legal & General Group PLC (LGEN.L)

BRIEF-Legal & General provides 120 million stg in debt for HS1 rail purchase * Says provides 120 million pounds ($160.73 million) in debt in support of equitix, hicl, infrared consortium's purchase of high speed 1 rail link Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.7466 pounds)

BRIEF-UK's plumbing industry pension scheme completes 560 mln stg bulk annuity with L&G-adviser * Uk's Plumbing Industry Pension Scheme Completes 560 Mln Stg ($731.47 million) Bulk Annuity Buy-in Deal With Legal & General

Pension Insurance Corp, L&G top bulk annuity writers in H1 2017-Aon Hewitt LONDON, Aug 21 Pension Insurance Corporation and Legal & General were the largest players in the UK bulk annuity market in the first half of 2017, consultants Aon Hewitt said on Monday.

UPDATE 2-Lower life expectancy boosts Legal & General profit, shares fall * Dividend up 7.5 pct at 4.3 pence per share (Adds CEO comment, analyst, detail, share price)

Legal & General H1 operating profit jumps 27 pct to $1.3 bln LONDON, Aug 9 Insurer and asset manager Legal & General reported a 27 percent rise in first-half operating profit to 988 million pounds ($1.28 billion), it said on Wednesday, boosted by strong performance in its retirement division.

BRIEF-Legal & General H1 operating profit up 27 pct to 988 mln stg * Net release from operations for retained business 4 up 6% to £724m (h1 2016: £681m)

BRIEF-Insurer L&G forays into Britain's retirement housing market * ANNOUNCES ESTABLISHMENT OF INSPIRED VILLAGES GROUP, WHICH IS FORMED OUT OF ENGLISH CARE VILLAGES

Legal & General moves Asian fund team from London and Chicago to Hong Kong LONDON The fund management arm of insurer Legal & General is moving the management of its Asian equity index funds to Hong Kong from London and Chicago, it said on Thursday.