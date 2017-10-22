Lafargeholcim Ltd (LHN.PA)

UPDATE 2-LafargeHolcim poaches Essilor's finance chief * Company says CFO exit not linked to analyst complaints (Adds comments from sources familiar with hiring)

LafargeHolcim names new CFO ZURICH, Oct 9 Cement maker LafargeHolcim on Monday said Geraldine Picaud from French optics maker Essilor International would replace Chief Financial Officer Ron Wirahadiraksa next year.

UPDATE 2-Cement group LafargeHolcim cuts global demand outlook * To overcome market decline with higher pricing, efficiencies

REFILE-LafargeHolcim Q2 profit beats forecasts, new CEO to join early ZURICH, July 26 LafargeHolcim posted slightly better-than-expected second-quarter results on Wednesday as the world's biggest cement maker sought to put a scandal over payments to armed groups in Syria behind it.

BRIEF-LafargeHolcim says strategic road map stay in places, but new CEO will look at it * Lafargeholcim CEO says divestment programme will be completed this year

Holcim to wind up Nigerian company next month LAGOS, July 18 Holcim Nigeria plans to pass a resolution next month to dissolve the company after its Swiss-based parent firm merged with French rival Lafarge two years ago, the cement maker said on Tuesday.

UPDATE 2-France starts inquiry into LafargeHolcim's Syria activities -source PARIS, June 13 France has launched a judicial inquiry into the Syrian activities of cement and construction group LafargeHolcim, a judicial source said on Tuesday, investigating "the financing of terrorist enterprise" and endangering lives.

