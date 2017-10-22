Linde AG (LING.DE)
178.95EUR
20 Oct 2017
€5.60 (+3.23%)
€173.35
€172.85
€178.95
€172.15
1,251,260
458,711
€179.70
€144.20
Fri, Oct 20 2017
Linde passes important 50 percent threshold in Praxair tender
FRANKFURT, Oct 20 German industrial gases group Linde has passed an important threshold in its exchange offer for the planned $80 billion merger with U.S. peer Praxair.
Industrial gases firms eye Linde-Praxair parts: Frankfurter Allgemeine
BERLIN Industrial gases firms Air Products and Air Liquide may bid for parts of peers Linde and Praxair that the two groups may be forced to divest in the event of a merger, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Friday.
Industrial gases firms eye Linde-Praxair parts -Frankfurter Allgemeine
BERLIN, Oct 13 Industrial gases firms Air Products and Air Liquide may bid for parts of peers Linde and Praxair that the two groups may be forced to divest in the event of a merger, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Friday.
DSW investor group rejects Linde-Praxair merger offer
BERLIN German investors' association DSW recommended on Monday that shareholders in industrial gases group Linde not tender their shares in an exchange offer for its planned $80 billion merger with U.S. peer Praxair .
DSW investor group rejects Linde-Praxair merger offer
BERLIN, Oct 9 German investors' association DSW recommended on Monday that shareholders in industrial gases group Linde not tender their shares in an exchange offer for its planned $80 billion merger with U.S. peer Praxair .
Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Oct 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:
Linde urges investors to exchange shares for Praxair merger
German industrial gases group Linde urged investors to tender their shares in an exchange offer for its planned $80 billion merger with U.S. peer Praxair as a deadline approaches to reach 75 percent acceptance.
UPDATE 1-Linde urges investors to exchange shares for Praxair merger
* All-share merger to create $80 bln company (Adds Deutsche Boerse-LSE merger, paragraphs 6-7)
Linde urges investors to exchange shares for Praxair merger
FRANKFURT, Oct 5 German industrial gases group Linde urged investors to tender their shares in an exchange offer for its planned $80 billion merger with U.S. peer Praxair as a deadline approaches to reach 75 percent acceptance.
BRIEF-Praxair shareholders vote in favor of Linde AG merger
* Says business combination is expected to be completed in second half of 2018