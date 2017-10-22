Linde AG (LING.DE)

Industrial gases firms eye Linde-Praxair parts: Frankfurter Allgemeine BERLIN Industrial gases firms Air Products and Air Liquide may bid for parts of peers Linde and Praxair that the two groups may be forced to divest in the event of a merger, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Friday.

Industrial gases firms eye Linde-Praxair parts -Frankfurter Allgemeine BERLIN, Oct 13 Industrial gases firms Air Products and Air Liquide may bid for parts of peers Linde and Praxair that the two groups may be forced to divest in the event of a merger, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Friday.

DSW investor group rejects Linde-Praxair merger offer BERLIN German investors' association DSW recommended on Monday that shareholders in industrial gases group Linde not tender their shares in an exchange offer for its planned $80 billion merger with U.S. peer Praxair .

DSW investor group rejects Linde-Praxair merger offer BERLIN, Oct 9 German investors' association DSW recommended on Monday that shareholders in industrial gases group Linde not tender their shares in an exchange offer for its planned $80 billion merger with U.S. peer Praxair .

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions Oct 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:

Linde urges investors to exchange shares for Praxair merger German industrial gases group Linde urged investors to tender their shares in an exchange offer for its planned $80 billion merger with U.S. peer Praxair as a deadline approaches to reach 75 percent acceptance.

UPDATE 1-Linde urges investors to exchange shares for Praxair merger * All-share merger to create $80 bln company (Adds Deutsche Boerse-LSE merger, paragraphs 6-7)

Linde urges investors to exchange shares for Praxair merger FRANKFURT, Oct 5 German industrial gases group Linde urged investors to tender their shares in an exchange offer for its planned $80 billion merger with U.S. peer Praxair as a deadline approaches to reach 75 percent acceptance.