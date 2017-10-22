Edition:
Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY.L)

LLOY.L on London Stock Exchange

67.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.01 (+0.01%)
Prev Close
66.99
Open
67.25
Day's High
67.55
Day's Low
66.90
Volume
138,803,272
Avg. Vol
167,363,680
52-wk High
73.58
52-wk Low
53.25

Ex-Lloyds bank bosses used "spin and puff" in HBOS deal, court told

LONDON, Oct 18 Former bosses of Lloyds Banking Group used "spin and sales puff" to win over investors and secure a "disastrous" acquisition of rival HBOS during the credit crisis, a lawyer for thousands of shareholders told London's High Court on Wedesday.

Lloyds buys Zurich UK's pensions, savings business

LONDON Lloyds Banking Group has agreed to buy Zurich Insurance's UK workplace pensions and savings business as it expands its retirement business, the bank said on Thursday.

BRIEF-Lloyds Banking to buy Zurich UK workplace pensions and savings unit

* ‍ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH ZURICH TO ACQUIRE ITS UK WORKPLACE PENSIONS AND SAVINGS BUSINESS WITH ASSETS UNDER ADMINISTRATION OF 19 BILLION STG​

MOVES-Thurman to head Lloyds transaction banking

LONDON, Oct 11 (IFR) - Lloyds Banking Group has appointed Ed Thurman as head of global transaction banking (GTB) under a rejig of senior management in its commercial banking division.

MOVES-Lloyds Banking makes two appointments in commercial banking unit

Oct 11 Lloyds Banking Group Plc said it made two appointments in its commercial banking division, including naming a new managing director of global transaction banking.

Lloyds bank to transfer 1,000 staff to India's Tata Consultancy Services

LONDON Lloyds Banking Group on Tuesday told about 1,000 staff in its insurance division that they will be moving to Diligenta, a subsidiary of India's Tata Consultancy Services , in a move criticized by trade union Unite.

