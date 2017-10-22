Leagold Mining Corp (LMC.TO)
LMC.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
3.16CAD
20 Oct 2017
3.16CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.12 (-3.66%)
$-0.12 (-3.66%)
Prev Close
$3.28
$3.28
Open
$3.20
$3.20
Day's High
$3.25
$3.25
Day's Low
$3.15
$3.15
Volume
32,930
32,930
Avg. Vol
107,387
107,387
52-wk High
$3.48
$3.48
52-wk Low
$2.27
$2.27
BRIEF-LEAGOLD MINING Q3 2017 GOLD PRODUCTION AT LOS FILOS MINE OF 47,766 OZ
* LEAGOLD MINING CORP SAYS Q3 2017 GOLD PRODUCTION AT LOS FILOS MINE WAS 47,766 OZ
BRIEF-Leagold Mining Corp reports Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.06
* Leagold reports Q2 2017 aisc/oz of $989 and all-in sustaining cost margin of $13.8 million
BRIEF-Leagold receives permit for ramp for Bermejal Underground
* Leagold mining corp - received environmental permit for development of portal and ramp for Bermejal Underground deposit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
