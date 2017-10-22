Linamar Corp (LNR.TO)

BRIEF-Georg Fischer: Linamar wins major order for lightweight components * VALUE OF CONTRACT AMOUNTS TO A TOTAL OF AROUND 300 MILLION US DOLLARS OVER A PERIOD OF FIVE YEARS

Canada's Linamar reports higher quarterly sales MONTREAL, Aug 2 Canadian auto parts maker Linamar Corp on Wednesday reported higher quarterly sales, helped by a strong performance in its industrial sector.

BRIEF-Linamar Corp announces offer for French and Spanish Foundries * Unit to buy selected assets of Societe Aveyronnaise De Metallurgie, F.V.M. Technologies and Alfisa Technologies for about 6 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: