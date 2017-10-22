Lonmin PLC (LONJ.J)

Platinum miner Lonmin forecasts full-year sales above expectations Oct 6 Platinum miner Lonmin Plc said on Friday it expects full-year sales to be slightly above its prior forecast.

Lonmin to sell surplus platinum capacity to raise cash Platinum miner Lonmin Plc said on Monday it would cut costs and sell some assets, including processing capacity of up to 500,000 ounces per year, as it battles to overcome a weak market and to preserve jobs.

Miner Lonmin cuts costs, builds cash in Q3 LONDON, July 17 Platinum miner Lonmin cut more costs and improved its mining performance in its third quarter, it said on Monday, but falling metal prices continued to weigh.

Miner Lonmin confident it can turn around troubled business LONDON South Africa-focused platinum producer Lonmin is pulling every lever to try to restore confidence in its ailing business, including reopening a major shaft and expanding its biggest operation, its chief executive said.

Lonmin shares tumble after costs trigger loss, deeper cuts planned LONDON A drop in production and higher costs forced South Africa-focused platinum producer Lonmin to make deeper cuts and shift its headquarters on Monday as a first-half operating loss of $181 million knocked its shares.

