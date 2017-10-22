Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (LRTI.NS)
LRTI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
810.05INR
19 Oct 2017
810.05INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs2.70 (+0.33%)
Rs2.70 (+0.33%)
Prev Close
Rs807.35
Rs807.35
Open
Rs810.00
Rs810.00
Day's High
Rs812.00
Rs812.00
Day's Low
Rs806.80
Rs806.80
Volume
10,933
10,933
Avg. Vol
40,969
40,969
52-wk High
Rs842.00
Rs842.00
52-wk Low
Rs598.00
Rs598.00
Thu, Jul 27 2017
BRIEF-Larsen & Toubro Infotech seeks members' nod for appointment of Sanjay Jalona as CEO
* Seeks members' nod for appointment of Sanjay Jalona as CEO and MD
BRIEF-India's Larsen & Toubro Infotech June qtr consol profit up about 13 pct
* June quarter consol net profit 2.67 billion rupees versus profit of 2.36 billion rupees last year
BRIEF-Larsen & Toubro Infotech says Utica National Insurance Group partners with co for policy system
* Larsen & Toubro Infotech - selected by Utica National Insurance Group for Duck Creek policy system implementation Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sTV1H2) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Larsen & Toubro Infotech March-qtr profit little changed
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 2.45 billion rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 15.56 billion rupees
