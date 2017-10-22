Edition:
Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (LRTI.NS)

LRTI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

810.05INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs2.70 (+0.33%)
Prev Close
Rs807.35
Open
Rs810.00
Day's High
Rs812.00
Day's Low
Rs806.80
Volume
10,933
Avg. Vol
40,969
52-wk High
Rs842.00
52-wk Low
Rs598.00

BRIEF-Larsen & Toubro Infotech seeks members' nod for appointment of Sanjay Jalona as CEO

* Seeks members' nod for appointment of Sanjay Jalona as CEO and MD

BRIEF-India's Larsen & Toubro Infotech June qtr consol profit up about 13 pct

* June quarter consol net profit 2.67 billion rupees versus profit of 2.36 billion rupees last year

BRIEF-Larsen & Toubro Infotech says Utica National Insurance Group partners with co for policy system

* Larsen & Toubro Infotech - selected by Utica National Insurance Group for Duck Creek policy system implementation Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sTV1H2) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Larsen & Toubro Infotech March-qtr profit little changed

* Net profit in March quarter last year was 2.45 billion rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 15.56 billion rupees

