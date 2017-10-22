Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (LRTI.NS)

* June quarter consol net profit 2.67 billion rupees versus profit of 2.36 billion rupees last year

* Larsen & Toubro Infotech - selected by Utica National Insurance Group for Duck Creek policy system implementation Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sTV1H2) Further company coverage:

* Net profit in March quarter last year was 2.45 billion rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 15.56 billion rupees