L&T Finance Holdings Ltd (LTFH.NS)
LTFH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
204.95INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.50 (-1.21%)
Prev Close
Rs207.45
Open
Rs207.00
Day's High
Rs207.65
Day's Low
Rs203.45
Volume
935,335
Avg. Vol
5,926,946
52-wk High
Rs212.90
52-wk Low
Rs80.95
Fri, Jul 28 2017
BRIEF-L&T Finance Holdings seeks members' nod for issuance of NCDS/bonds of up to 20 bln rupees
* Seeks members' nod for issuance of NCDS/bonds of up to 20 billion rupees on a private placement basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's L&T Finance Holdings June-qtr consol net profit up 49 pct
* Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 2.07 billion rupees; consol total income was 20.31 billion rupees
BRIEF-L&T Finance Holdings approves allotment of 63.8 mln shares to BC Asia Growth Investments
* Says approved the allotment of 63.8 million equity shares to BC Asia Growth Investments Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qucJxC) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's L&T Finance Holdings March-qtr profit rises about 9 pct
* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 2.37 billion rupees; consol total income was 20.11 billion rupees
