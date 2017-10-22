Lundin Mining Corp (LUN.TO)
9.97CAD
20 Oct 2017
$0.22 (+2.26%)
$9.75
$9.92
$10.03
$9.89
4,028,516
2,691,546
$10.13
$5.02
Tue, Oct 10 2017
Diamonds - the new gold for rich investors?
LONDON Diamonds can at last be an investor's best friend, the Singapore Diamond Investment Exchange (SDIX) said on Tuesday, as it launched a new standardized form of the precious stones to rival gold ingots as a safe-haven alternative to cash. | Video
Diamonds - the new gold for rich investors?
LONDON, Oct 10 Diamonds can at last be an investor's best friend, the Singapore Diamond Investment Exchange (SDIX) said on Tuesday, as it launched a new standardised form of the precious stones to rival gold ingots as a safe-haven alternative to cash.
BRIEF-Lundin Mining reports qtrly earnings per share $0.10
* Sales for quarter ended June 30, 2017 were $454.7 million, an increase of $112.4 million in comparison to Q2 of prior year
BRIEF-Lundin Mining announces Neves-Corvo expansion study results
* Announces Neves-corvo zinc expansion project feasibility study results
BRIEF-Lundin Mining to dual list directly on Nasdaq Stockholm
* Lundin Mining announces declaration of dividend and intention to dual list directly on nasdaq stockholm
BRIEF-Lundin Mining reports Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.11, revenue view $487.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S