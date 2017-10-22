Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd (MAHM.NS)

BRIEF-Mahindra and Mahindra MD says co ‍​not made decision on phase two of contract with EESL Oct 5 Mahindra And Mahindra Ltd MD Pawan Kumar Goenka :

BRIEF-Mahindra and Mahindra launches construction equipment Mahindra Roadmaster G75 * Launches motor grader-Mahindra Roadmaster G75 under construction equipment business Source text: http://bit.ly/2fLWf3o Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Mahindra and Mahindra Sept total sales up about 16 pct y-o-y * Sept total sales of 53,663 units versus 46,130 units last year

BRIEF-India's Mahindra & Mahindra signs two share purchase agreements * Says signed share purchase agreement for acquiring 100% of share capital of Erkunt Traktor Sanayii A.S.

BRIEF-Mahindra & Mahindra to commercialize driverless tractor technology from early 2018 * Says co's driverless tractor technology to be available commercially from early 2018, in phased manner‍​

Ford, Mahindra alliance reflects pressures on automakers MUMBAI/DETROIT Ford Motor Co and Indian vehicle maker Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd said on Monday they will launch a strategic alliance to counter challenges posed by fast-changing technology and global competition.

UPDATE 5-Ford, Mahindra alliance reflects pressures on automakers * Second time the two automakers are set to work together (Adds reasons for alliance in first paragraph)

Ford exploring strategic alliance with Indian automaker Mahindra MUMBAI, Sept 18 Indian automaker Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd and Ford Motor Co said on Monday the two companies are exploring forming a strategic alliance.