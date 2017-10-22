Manpasand Beverages Ltd (MANB.NS)
452.60INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs13.60 (+3.10%)
Rs439.00
Rs445.00
Rs460.00
Rs444.90
88,329
214,606
Rs512.00
Rs253.05
Fri, Oct 13 2017
BRIEF-RBI places restrictions on purchase of shares of Manpasand Beverages by FII/FPI
* Places restrictions on the purchase of shares of Manpasand Beverages Ltd by FIIs/FPIs Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ygubtr)
BRIEF-India's Manpasand Beverages approves allotment of bonus shares in ratio 1:1
Sept 29 Manpasand Beverages Ltd: * Says approves allotment of bonus shares in ratio 1:1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Manpasand Beverages gets shareholders' nod for issue of bonus shares
* Gets shareholders' nod to increase auhtorised share capiral of co Source text: (http://bit.ly/2fhzILA) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Manpasand Beverages recommends issue of bonus shares in ratio of 1:1
* Says recommended to issue bonus shares in ratio of 1:1 Source text - http://bit.ly/2ww8iVV Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Manpasand Beverages June-qtr profit rises
* June quarter net profit after tax 359.1 million rupees versus profit 286.5 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Manpasand Beverages March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit from ordinary activities after tax 313.4 million rupees versus profit 255.9 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Manpasand beverages to associate with Parle Products
* Says associating with Parle Products Private Limited (Parle- G) and plan to access 4.5 million outlets pan india Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: