Marie Brizard Wine and Spirits SA (MBWS.PA)

BRIEF-Marie Brizard Wine and Spirits H1 EBITDA swings to loss of 1.9‍​ million euros * H1 EBITDA LOSS EUR 1.9‍​ MILLION VERSUS PROFIT EUR 0.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits reports sobering first half loss Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits (MBWS) said on Wednesday its core earnings (EBITDA) swung to a loss in the first half, in part due to competition pushing the price of Vodka down in Poland and the United States.

BRIEF-Marie Brizard Wine and Spirits refinanced its senior debt * HAS REFINANCED ITS SENIOR DEBT OF EUR 62.5M WITH A NEW SYNDICATED CREDIT FACILITY OF EUR 77.5M, MATURING IN JULY 2022

BRIEF-Marie brizard wine and spirits sa q2 2017 net sales grew +4.8% * OUTLOOK IN LINE WITH STRATEGY

BRIEF-Marie Brizard Wine and Spirits signs a distribution agreement with Champagne Duval-Leroy * SIGNS A DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH CHAMPAGNE DUVAL-LEROY, EFFECTIVE 1ST SEPTEMBER 2017.

REFILE-BRIEF-Marie Brizard Wine and Spirits FY EBITDA rises to 17.1 million euros * FY net sales EUR 431.3 million ($469.08 million) versus EUR 445.9 million year ago