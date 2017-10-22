McDonald's Corp (MCD.N)

UPDATE 1-McDonald's S.Korea office raided in burger probe -reports (Adds McDonald's comment in 4th paragraph) SEOUL, Oct 18 South Korean investigators raided the Seoul office of McDonald's Corp on Wednesday following a series of complaints that children fell ill after eating hamburger patties alleged to have been undercooked, Yonhap News Agency and other media said. The Seoul central district prosecutors' office confiscated some documents and evidence at the office and three other companies, including an ingredient supplier, the

McDonald's S.Korea office raided in burger probe - reports SEOUL, Oct 18 South Korean investigators raided the Seoul office of McDonald's Corp on Wednesday, following a series of complaints that children fell ill after eating hamburger patties alleged to have been undercooked, Yonhap News Agency and other media said. The Seoul central district prosecutors' office confiscated some documents and evidence at the office and three other companies, including an ingredient supplier, the reports said. A spokeswoman at the offi

GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar stalls, stocks edge up with U.S. tax plan in focus * Oil prices slip, pulling back from recent gains (Updates with U.S. afternoon trading)

McDonald faces tough task to look good in M&S fashion LONDON Jill McDonald picks up something of a poisoned chalice when she starts as boss of clothing at Marks & Spencer on Monday, with little room to maneuver as she tackles one of the biggest jobs in British retailing on her first foray into fashion.

BRIEF-McDonald's raises quarterly cash dividend by 7 pct * Increases quarterly cash dividend by 7 percent to $1.01 per share

BRIEF-Westlife Development says not connected to developments related to McDonald's outlets in Delhi * Westlife development clarifies on news item in relation to 18 McDonald's outlets in Delhi being reopened

BRIEF-Speciality Restaurants says no negotiations taking place in relation to partnership with McDonalds * Speciality Restaurants clarifies on news item regarding co being keen on a partnership with McDonalds

McDonald's cooperates with South Korea probe; halts bulgogi burger NEW YORK McDonald's Corp said Monday its Korea unit is cooperating with an investigation by the South Korean government into a possible food contamination case that led to the company halting sales of its bulgogi burger.