Micro Focus International PLC (MCRO.L)

MCRO.L on London Stock Exchange

2,467.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-7.00 (-0.28%)
Prev Close
2,474.00
Open
2,484.00
Day's High
2,497.00
Day's Low
2,462.00
Volume
920,928
Avg. Vol
2,450,429
52-wk High
2,887.83
52-wk Low
2,098.67

Mon, Oct 9 2017

Photo

UK tech firm Micro Focus to curb code reviews by 'high risk' governments

WASHINGTON British tech firm Micro Focus International Plc , the new owner of ArcSight security software, said it would restrict reviews of the core operating instructions in its products by "high-risk" governments, after Reuters reported that the application had been scrutinized by Russia.

Continue Reading

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Micro Focus says HPE Software Q3 revenue falls 3 percent

* Q3 reported revenue was us$718m, down 3% year over year, down 2% when adjusted for divestitures and currency

BRIEF-Micro Focus completes merger with HPE software business

* Micro Focus completes merger with HPE software business, announces formation of Micro Focus Government Solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Micro Focus Int'l updates on share capital consolidation, return of value

* $500,000,000 RETURN OF VALUE WILL BE CONVERTED TO POUNDS STERLING AT EXCHANGE RATE OF $1.29490 TO £1.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Lonza says acquires Micro-Macinazione

* Lonza acquires Micro-Macinazione to create the global leader in micronization capacity and capabilities

BRIEF-Micro Focus Intl full-year core earnings rise 4.2 pct

* Fy pretax profit 196.3 million usd versus 195.4 million usd year ago

BRIEF-Micro-X says Carestream receives FDA 510(K) approval for Nano

* Carestream receives FDA 510(K) approval for Nano Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Micro Focus investors back deal to buy HPE software business

* ‍All of resolutions proposed at meeting were duly passed on a poll vote​

Micro Focus shares hit by weak update at software business it is buying

LONDON Shares in British tech firm Micro Focus plunged on Tuesday after revenues at Hewlett-Packard Enterprise's software business, which it is buying, fell in the last quarter.

